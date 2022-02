With the trade deadline just over a month away, it’s time to look at some of the players who have a good chance of being on the move between now and March 21st. A few years ago, Ben Chiarot was playing a limited role on Winnipeg’s back end, and the three-year, $10.5 million contract he signed with Montreal back in 2019 raised some eyebrows for being what appeared to be a pretty generous payment. However, the 30-year-old has become a fixture in the top four for the Canadiens; and after Chiarot's strong showing in the playoffs last year, Montreal has set a high price tag for the pending UFA with several teams already expressing interest.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO