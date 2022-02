CARLYLE - At one point on Friday night, Carlyle coach Janelle Kuhn looked up and realized she had five freshmen on the court during the Class 1A Carlyle Regional Championship game. The situation wasn't new to Carlyle, who started four freshmen and one sophomore for the game, and used a 15-4 third quarter run to beat the Father McGivney Griffins 51-39 to become regional champions. Carlyle improves to 26-7 and advances to play Routt Catholic at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the sectional semifinals of the Bunker Hill Sectional.

CARLYLE, IL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO