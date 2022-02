February vacation is here and if the kids are bored, you can break up the monotony of winter days, with a picturesque ride through one of the most scenic parts of Maine. Celebrating 150 years of railroading, the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad offers some fun weekend trips from their location in Unity. Just about every weekend from Memorial Day until October, they host fun events, and if you haven’t had the pleasure of a good train ride, this is right up your alley. It really is a treat to experience this. They are making an exception to their normal operating procedures, by hosting some fun winter events that the whole family can enjoy!

BELFAST, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO