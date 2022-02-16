Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Travel Tips. Do as I say, not as I do. For many, Puerto Peñasco, a Mexican beach town just a few hours south of Tucson, is a popular spot to frolic in the ocean, get a tan and enjoy some authentic tacos for a weekend getaway. My trip last May didn’t go that way—I was scammed and robbed instead, with no way to contact my family.
Gilbert Ray Postelle was executed in Oklahoma and died by lethal injection on February 17th, 15 years after killing four people. Before his execution, he had one last meal. Here's what he ate. We aren't sure of the exact restaurant this came from, although you can guess, his final meal...
As a woman is arrested for what appears to be disorderly conduct at the Atlanta Airport, the passengers in the crowd laugh and cheer. One man narrates the experience for us as the woman was reported to have called the security guard the n-word. A woman was arrested at the...
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Federal inspectors say they found more than 1,000 rodents inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility last month. Inside the building, inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents, rodent feces and dead birds. The FDA said it is working with Family Dollar to begin a voluntary recall of affected products. Those products include food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications that were purchased in January or February from Family Dollars stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri or Tennessee.
A federal judge in Georgia ruled that an anonymous Air Force officer does not have to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, despite the military’s vaccine mandate, because of her religious beliefs. The judge ordered a preliminary injunction preventing the Defense Department and the Air Force from enforcing the military’s vaccine...
May 1, 1928 – New York Rep. Thaddeus C. Sweet (R). Sweet is killed in an airplane accident in Broome County, New York. October 28, 1947 – Oregon Governor Earl Snell (R). Snell dies in a plane crash during stormy weather near Klamath Falls, Oregon. January 25, 1962...
Sherri Warren remembers her older brother, Keith Warren, as a quiet but confident introvert — the yin to her yang. "He was on the left, I was on the right. Normally, what's on my mind comes out of my mouth," she told PEOPLE. "He, on the other hand, was quiet. You would have to really rile him up to get him mad."
BISHOP, Calif. (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered after a wildfire broke out near a remote California airport and spread swiftly through dry brush. The blaze erupted Wednesday afternoon near Eastern Sierra Regional Airport just outside the town of Bishop in the Owens Valley. Cal Fire says winds around 20 miles an hour drove the flames south through the valley toward the town of Big Pine. The Owens Valley Radio Observatory and the White Mountain Research Center are among the structures threatened. The cause of the fire isn’t immediately known.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a family that died of heat exhaustion during a grueling summer hike in Northern California sent a last, desperate text pleading for help. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released information pulled from the cellphone of Jonathan Gerrish, who died last August along with Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter and their dog. They were on a rugged trail near the Merced River. Their last text asks someone for help, says the family is out of water and their baby is overheating. It never went through. The deaths initially mystified authorities who looked into possible causes ranging from murder to algae poisoning before concluding heat was the killer.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles law enforcement says authorities rescued more than 80 human trafficking and sexual exploitation victims, including children, during a weeklong operation that also netted hundreds of arrests. The annual “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild” was held last week and coincided with the run-up to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says 74 adults and eight children were rescued, while 34 suspected traffickers were arrested. About 200 sex buyers were also taken into custody as part of the operation. Yet myths surrounding an alleged link between human trafficking and major sporting events abound. Academic studies and news reports have repeatedly shown that trafficking does not increase as the Super Bowl and other championships approach.
Demonstrations in Ottawa turned violent Friday as protesters, according to authorities, assaulted officers and tried to remove their weapons. “All means of de-escalation have been used to move forward in our goal of returning Ottawa to (its) normalcy,” police in Canada’s capital said in a tweet. Police tweeted...
The world’s shortest international commercial flight is only eight minutes from takeoff to landing. Can you guess where? Hint: It’s tropical! Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. The weekend that was. • Ukraine says it recorded more than 100 truce violations...
MILITARY jets scrambled to identify a mysterious flying object last week — but witnesses are still confused by what they saw. Pacific Air Forces sent F-22s to intercept the unmanned high-altitude balloon that was floating over the coast of the Hawaiian island Kauai. The suspicious object first appeared in...
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A gemstone, billed as one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, has been sold for nearly $144,000 at auction in Alaska on Sunday. The auction house, Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals, said the opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats. It also has a long history. Most recently, it was kept in a linen closet in a home in Big Lake, north of Anchorage, by Fred von Brandt, who mines for gold in Alaska and whose family has deep roots in the gem and rock business. The opal is larger than a brick. Von Brandt said the stone has been in his family since the late 1950s, when his grandfather bought it from an Australian opal dealer.
