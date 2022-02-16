Giants 2022 free agency: WR John Ross

After Ed’s post talking about Kafka’s experience under Reid and his WC offense. It’s clear that maybe this is why Daboll brought him on. West Coast has the easiest system to call play concepts, and that is what Jones thrived (if ever) under with Shurmur. It’s been said a million times by plenty of people, Jones doesn’t seem to have the quick decision making required of a high caliber franchise QB. If you read about the system Daboll adopted from NE for Buffalo. You realize very quickly why both the NE and Buffalo have found success. This is a system that is both simple in the calling of concepts, yet complex in how it allows the QB to manage the game. Things like identifying the defense, calling OL protections, calling separate side receiver concepts. These are all things Jones seems to have struggled in, or at the very least behind too far behind to pickup. So if Kafka is calling plays, he’s going to recognize Jones weakness in decision making, and try to minimize that for Jones. The problem is what happens when the Giants get off to a slow start. Will Daboll work with Kafka on a playbook that incorporates his own system as well? He sure will. Why you might ask? Because #1 that’s what the Patriots did, they made sure to be able to run any offensive system needed to keep their opponents guessing. #2 is Daboll is going to want to be able to make executive decisions and call plays he feels comfortable with at certain times.

