A lot of people got into cryptocurrency for the first time in 2021, and with tax season approaching, a lot of those new crypto investors are now scrambling to find the best tax software for crypto. If you’re one of the many folks who find themselves in that position and need some help figuring out how to factor your gains and losses into your filings for the year, then look no further. Below, we’ve rounded up the best tax software for crypto traders and investors so you can navigate the 2021 tax season like a pro.

INCOME TAX ・ 10 DAYS AGO