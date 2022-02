The S&P appears to have fallen into wave five to the downside which is likely to complete by the end of next week. As daily cycles were bearish today, the same condition applies on Tuesday (the market is closed on Monday). The market is due to make a low on the 24th or 25th. The minimum target on the S&P is a price below 4230. The period February 27-March 6 is the next period of seasonal strength.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO