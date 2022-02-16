Watch victory parade for L.A. Rams live from Los Angeles

The NFL season may be over, but the talk around Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes continues. Patrick Mahomes is laughing off reports that he asked his fiancée and his brother not to attend Kansas City Chiefs games for the 2022-2023 season. “Y’all just be making stuff up these days...
Making things right. After a viral video captured Matthew and Kelly Stafford’s reaction to NFL photographer Kelly Smiley falling off the platform at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade, the quarterback and his wife are speaking out. “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident...
The Indianapolis Colts are leaning closer and closer to ending their Carson Wentz experiment after one year. But Colin Cowherd believe that two notable teams should be eager to pounce if they do. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that the Colts are being too quick to move...
Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been seen snorting a suspicious substance in video exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com. The 21-year-old, who has his own claim to fame as a TikTok star, was spotted attending an Illenium concert with a woman at the Cable...
The NFL handed out a couple of fines stemming from the Super Bowl, Saturday. The second of which involved Bengals offensive lineman Isaiah Prince for an unnecessary roughness call. “The NFL … fined Bengals RT Isaiah Prince $4,722 for unnecessary roughness, on the same play teammate Joe Burrow injured his...
Being an NBA player is already a big reason to get a lot of attention wherever you go. Being the face of the league is even bigger, even if you have managed to keep it under control for most of your career. LeBron James is the biggest name in the...
Aaron Donald has already had one key demand met that will allow him to return to the Los Angeles Rams for another season. While Aaron Donald could retire this weekend and already be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, he has not entirely ruled out possibly returning to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
The Antonio Brown meltdown possibly was the most memorable moment of the NFL regular season. And now Mike Evans, Brown’s former teammate with the Tampa Bay Bucs, is revealing what led to it. According to Evans, Antonio Brown didn’t leave MetLife Field Jan. 2 because he was irritated that...
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
FRISCO - The NFL is playing "The Telephone Game'' with Kyler Murray’s future with the Arizona Cardinals (which is fair) and with CeeDee Lamb's future with the Dallas Cowboys (which is ridiculous). Let's call this "Anatomy of a Rumor'' and break it down into eight steps ... STEP 1:...
David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
Jimmy Garoppolo looks set to be the quarterback that everyone will have their eyes on during the offseason. Garoppolo is probably going to be traded as the San Francisco 49ers look poised to hand the keys over to Trey Lance. Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the team’s franchise quarterback.
CLEVELAND -- LeBron James used a question about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey as an opportunity to heap praise on Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti at a news conference Saturday following his team's practice for the NBA All-Star Game. "The MVP over there is Sam...
The Denver Broncos are currently for sale and that means plenty of people will want to buy the team. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are hoping to raise $4 billion in order to buy the team. Sean O’Brien is one of the people at the helm for this cause and...
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young only recorded 1.5 sacks in 2021. Coming off of a stellar rookie campaign, Young's sophomore campaign was mostly viewed as disappointing. In a recent Athletic mailbag, beat writer Ben Standig explored the possibility of the Commanders trading Young, based on their stated need at...
One of the most experienced assistant coaches in the NFL is calling it a career after nearly 40 years in football. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich is retiring. He’s held the role since head coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017.
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
Comments / 0