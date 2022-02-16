ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond tricks, the Harlem Globetrotters are inspiring Black kids everywhere

By Malik Brown
The Harlem Globetrotters attended the Atlanta Hawks game on Feb. 15, as they are promoting their Spread Game Tour appearance at the State Farm Arena on Apr. 3.

“I love playing here in Atlanta,” Julian “Zeus” McClurkin told rolling out. “Atlanta loves to see those high-flying slam dunks that we do, they love looking at the little nuances of the game too. You know you’re going to have a great time with your family and friends.”

During Black History Month, the Globetrotters continue to inspire the Black community and the kids that look up to them.

“Kids look up to professional athletes, both literally and figuratively. I think it’s cool that we get an opportunity for the last 95 years to use that magnetism for good. We just try to capture that and it’s very important to do it, especially in this month.”

For Cherelle “Torch” George, she’s made it in the Guinness World Records books as the first to set the record for the most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute by a female. Through that experience, she wants to inspire young women in the world.

