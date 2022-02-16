ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Startup Culture: How Does Wyoming, Delaware and Florida Compare To Texas?

By Fort Worth Weekly
 2 days ago
The challenges and rewards of going on a risky but exciting start-up journey are many. And for the past three years, the United States has seen the formation of millions of new businesses across the country. One of the biggest challenges facing new startups is choosing which state to register their...

DFW Community News

Why Have There Been So Many Wildfires in Texas This Year?

Wes Moorehead spent all day Tuesday in the emergency operations center of the Texas A&M Forest Service in College Station, surveying satellite photos of 24 wildfires across the state. Two dozen fires is much higher than average for a February day in Texas, but Moorehead wasn’t surprised. He had foreseen this, since weather conditions Monday were dry and windy, ideal conditions for a burn. Throughout the day, he coolly orchestrated a response to all the active burns, dispatching personnel, aircrafts, fire dozers, and fire engines across the state.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Comments Sought On Proposed Conservation Agreement For Texas Kangaroo Rat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced the opening of a 30-day public comment period for a proposed programmatic Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances for the Texas kangaroo rat. The 10-year agreement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department would involve private landowners with ranching and farming operations to address the conservation needs of the species in North-Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

Rent Expected To Rise In DFW Through 2022

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The DFW region is among the areas across the country seeing a spike in apartment rent. Researchers with rent.com have recently published new data showing the trend of high apartment rental rates will continue throughout 2022. Brian Carberry, the Senior Managing Editor there, said the...
DALLAS, TX
Gov. Abbott Ahead of Primary Opponents in Poll

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a trip to Duncanville this week, for a 'Get Out the Vote' rally. Abbott has been campaigning throughout the state leading up to the March 1 primary. “We have crowds like this as I criss-cross the entire state of Texas because Texans love the fact...
TEXAS STATE
Junior League working to preserve history

The Junior League of Dallas (JLD), Friends of Juanita Craft Civil Rights House, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture and other community partners joined together on February 9 on what would have been the renowned Dallas Civil Rights Leader’s 120th birthday, to celebrate her life, legacy and the collective efforts to fulfill her vision of making her home a destination for all. At the celebration, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proclaimed February 9, 2022, as Juanita Craft Day and presented the proclamation in Craft’s honor. The City of Dallas recognized the contributions of the Junior League of Dallas and its fellow community partners for the work they have done to rehabilitate the Juanita Craft Civil Rights House, a historical home located in the Fair Park neighborhood in South Dallas. Following the meeting and presentation, the JLD and Friends of Juanita Craft Civil Rights House hosted a reception to mark this special occasion.
DALLAS, TX
Deadline to Apply for a Mail-In Primary Ballot is Friday

See March 1 Primary Ballots, by county and party, below. Friday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the March 1 primary. Applications must be received by the county voting clerk by the close of business on Friday, Feb. 18 for the application to be considered. That's received by the clerk, not postmarked.
DALLAS, TX
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

