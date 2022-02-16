Startup Culture: How Does Wyoming, Delaware and Florida Compare To Texas?

The Junior League of Dallas (JLD), Friends of Juanita Craft Civil Rights House, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture and other community partners joined together on February 9 on what would have been the renowned Dallas Civil Rights Leader’s 120th birthday, to celebrate her life, legacy and the collective efforts to fulfill her vision of making her home a destination for all. At the celebration, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proclaimed February 9, 2022, as Juanita Craft Day and presented the proclamation in Craft’s honor. The City of Dallas recognized the contributions of the Junior League of Dallas and its fellow community partners for the work they have done to rehabilitate the Juanita Craft Civil Rights House, a historical home located in the Fair Park neighborhood in South Dallas. Following the meeting and presentation, the JLD and Friends of Juanita Craft Civil Rights House hosted a reception to mark this special occasion.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO