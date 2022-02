Netflix has been the pioneering platform when it comes to the rise in popularity of Korean Dramas in the west. One can easily see that with the massive recognition Squid Game got last year as well as the growing audience for the more recent zombie drama All of Us Are Dead, which has recently become the 5th most-watched non-English TV show while Squid Game still holds a solid 1st place. Now, Disney+ is attempting to rival that with its first Original Korean drama Snowdrop which has gotten a trailer to celebrate its release.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO