ZTE was the fourth-largest smartphone vendor in the U.S. as recently as 2018. When the company refused to follow restrictions placed on the firm by the U.S. after it did business with Iran and North Korea (both countries were under sanctions in the states), the Commerce Department placed ZTE on the entity list. This prevented the company from accessing its U.S. supply chain and nearly shuttered the company for good.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO