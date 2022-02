The nationwide blood crisis has impacted our Montana hospitals, & Dutton & & Conrad, are coming to the rescue. Dutton will have a blood drive this Wednesday, 2/9, from 10 to 3 down at the Legion Hall. On Thursday, this week, Conrad steps into the action with a "drive" at the Conrad Mission Church from 11 until 5:30. With only a quarter of our hospital blood needs NOT being met, we'll all do better when we all do better...

CONRAD, MT ・ 15 DAYS AGO