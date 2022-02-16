ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climbing, Skiing 20,000-Foot Peaks: Mammut Ski Mountaineers Reveal How They Prepare

By Jilli Cluff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second installment of Mammut’s ‘Stories From Avalanche Terrain’ documents a harrowing quest for groundbreaking lines deep within Pakistan — and serves as a crash course in avalanche safety. “The...

Mens Journal

How Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, Alaska’s Top Heli-Ski Operator, Makes Safety the Peak Priority

Home to one of the world’s top heli-ski operations, Tordrillo Mountain Lodge is about as remote as it gets. The luxury alpine retreat tucked in Alaska’s rugged Tordrillo Range is over 60 miles from the nearest road, a 40-minute flight from Anchorage, and only accessible by small fixed-wing aircraft. Nobody’s just stumbling upon this place—including the staff. “With just 12 guides, we’re selective with who we hire,” says Hugh Barnard, head guide and de facto head of safety at the lodge. “You want different voices in the room. Different backgrounds mean we’re always learning from each other,” Barnard adds about his crew, which includes an emergency medicine doctor, ex-ski patrollers, and a guide with 15 Everest summits.
95.7 KEZJ

Broken Lift Shuts Down Soldier Mountain Ski Area

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A mechanical issue with the main lift up Soldier Mountain ski area has halted operations for several days. The ski area had to shut down the remainder of the week after the primary lift, Chair 1, ran into mechanical issues. There are only two lifts that take people up the mountain. General Manager Paul Alden is hopeful the lift will be operating again by next Thursday, February 17. Anyone with season passes or those planning to head up to Fairfield to enjoy the mountain is asked to go to the website, soldiermountain.com, or its social media accounts for updates on when the ski mountain is operating again. Soldier Mountain has 35 trails for skiing and snowboarding, a terrain park, and 2,000 acres of backcountry accessible by snowcat.
FAIRFIELD, ID
MyWabashValley.com

Blind man skis, climbs mountains and kayaks

DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan County man was shot in the face during a hunting accident and lost his sight, but Lonnie Bedwell turned that set-back into a set-up for a life of adventure. He learned how to do everything from remodeling his kitchen to keeping his yard...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Muscle Memory
Sandy Post

Mt. Hood Cultural Center prepares trail for Ski the Glade

Annual museum fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, March 5, near Government Camp Throughout the pandemic, many have taken to the outdoors for COVID-friendly fun. Fortunately for the Mt. Hood Cultural Center & Museum, one of its most popular fundraisers just happens to already be a plein air affair. The museum staff and volunteers have been hosting Ski the Glade, an event that aims to help "skiers and snowboarders relive the golden years of trail skiing on Mount Hood." This year's event will return to in-person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5. The 3.5-mile Glade Trail begins at Timberline Lodge...
GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR

