Climbing, Skiing 20,000-Foot Peaks: Mammut Ski Mountaineers Reveal How They Prepare

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A mechanical issue with the main lift up Soldier Mountain ski area has halted operations for several days. The ski area had to shut down the remainder of the week after the primary lift, Chair 1, ran into mechanical issues. There are only two lifts that take people up the mountain. General Manager Paul Alden is hopeful the lift will be operating again by next Thursday, February 17. Anyone with season passes or those planning to head up to Fairfield to enjoy the mountain is asked to go to the website, soldiermountain.com, or its social media accounts for updates on when the ski mountain is operating again. Soldier Mountain has 35 trails for skiing and snowboarding, a terrain park, and 2,000 acres of backcountry accessible by snowcat.

FAIRFIELD, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO