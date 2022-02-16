This Scientist’s Passion Took Her From Colombian Forests To Estonian Grasslands

Agricultural practices such as repeated fertilization impact carbon (C), nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) cycling and their relationships in the plant"“soil continuum, which could have important implications for the magnitude of greenhouse gas emissions. However, little is known about the effect of C and N additions under contrasting soil P availability status on nitrous oxide (N2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. In this study, we conducted a field-based experiment that investigated the impact of long-term (23Â years) P management (no (P0, 0Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1), low (P15, 15Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1) and high (P45, 45Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1) P inputs) on N2O and CO2 emissions following two C"‰+"‰N application events in two managed grassland ecosystems with loam and sandy loam soils. The magnitude of fluxes varied between the soil P availability levels. Cumulative N2O emission was significantly higher in P0 soils (1.08"‰Â±"‰0.09Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2) than P45 soils (0.63"‰Â±"‰0.03Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2), with the loam soil (1.04"‰Â±"‰0.04Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2) producing significantly higher emissions than the sandy loam soil (0.88"‰Â±"‰0.05Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2). We conclude that P-limitation stimulates N2O emissions, whereas P-enrichment promotes soil respiration in these temperate grassland sites. Our findings inform effective nutrient management strategies underpinning optimized use of N and P inputs to agricultural soils as mitigation measures for both food security and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

