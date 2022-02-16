ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

This Scientist’s Passion Took Her From Colombian Forests To Estonian Grasslands

By Andrew Wight
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Colombian biologist Slendy Rodríguez-Alarcón, traveled all the way to Estonia in order to study how specific traits of plants change when there is a disruption to the ecosystem — which might give us clues for how they'll adapt under climate change. Rodríguez-Alarcón, currently a PhD student...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Earth scientists simulate the future to model forest restoration impact

Replanting previously forested landscapes in the tropics is a nature-based solution that can play a role in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but whether those new forests will withstand the impacts of future climate change was a big uncertainty. There is reason to be hopeful that tropical forests restored today will survive until the end of the century, earth scientists from Department of Earth Sciences, The University of Hong Kong concluded in a new study published in Nature Climate Change.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Grazing technique that mirrors natural patterns helps protect grasslands from drought

Ranchers who frequently rotate cattle between fields—resembling how bison once moved across Canada's prairie—build drought resistance into Western Canada's grasslands, according to a series of University of Alberta studies designed to find ways to improve the net carbon balance of grazed grasslands and nurture more resilient landscapes. "The...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Effect of contrasting phosphorus levels on nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide emissions from temperate grassland soils

Agricultural practices such as repeated fertilization impact carbon (C), nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) cycling and their relationships in the plant"“soil continuum, which could have important implications for the magnitude of greenhouse gas emissions. However, little is known about the effect of C and N additions under contrasting soil P availability status on nitrous oxide (N2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. In this study, we conducted a field-based experiment that investigated the impact of long-term (23Â years) P management (no (P0, 0Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1), low (P15, 15Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1) and high (P45, 45Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1) P inputs) on N2O and CO2 emissions following two C"‰+"‰N application events in two managed grassland ecosystems with loam and sandy loam soils. The magnitude of fluxes varied between the soil P availability levels. Cumulative N2O emission was significantly higher in P0 soils (1.08"‰Â±"‰0.09Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2) than P45 soils (0.63"‰Â±"‰0.03Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2), with the loam soil (1.04"‰Â±"‰0.04Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2) producing significantly higher emissions than the sandy loam soil (0.88"‰Â±"‰0.05Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2). We conclude that P-limitation stimulates N2O emissions, whereas P-enrichment promotes soil respiration in these temperate grassland sites. Our findings inform effective nutrient management strategies underpinning optimized use of N and P inputs to agricultural soils as mitigation measures for both food security and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grasslands#Smart People#Colombian#Estonian#The University Of Tartu#European
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Pangolins Rescued From Illegal Trafficking Suffer From Signs of PTSD

After being rescued from the horrors of the illicit wildlife trade, pangolins, the world's most trafficked species, suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). "The conditions they come from are sometimes terribly contaminated," Humane Society International Africa's Nicci Wright told Newsweek. "They're malnourished, dehydrated, and sometimes so feeble that they can't even roll themselves up."
SCIENCE
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
102K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy