Google has announced plans to bring its Privacy Sandbox to the Android mobile operating system as part of efforts it says will improve user privacy.The technology giant said it is beginning a “multi-year initiative” to introduce the new system and will change the way advertisers can track users across different apps on mobile.Google’s announcement follows a similar plan already outlined for the firm’s Chrome web browser. It also comes after Apple introduced similar tools that block the ability of apps to track their users outside of their own app as a way of building a profile of their habits for...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO