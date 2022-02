With Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber set to premiere on Feb. 27, Showtime has announced a second season of its anthology series that explores a story that “rocked the business world to its core and changed culture" each season. Season 2 will focus on Facebook’s ascent from groundbreaking startup to the power it has become. The book will be based on the upcoming Facebook book by New York Times business technology reporter Mike Isaac, author of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Showtime says Season 2 will “focus on the relationship at the center of that metamorphosis — between Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg — and the world-changing forces unleashed, intentionally and unintentionally, as a result." In January, Isaac tweeted: "after spending most of my career writing about Facebook in some form or another, ive decided to do a book on the company and those who made it what it is." The Facebook season of Super Pumped doesn't yet have a name.

