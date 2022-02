The shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) were last seen up 1.3% to trade at $95.02, recently toppling pressure at the 140-day moving average. The security boasts an 11.4% lead already in 2022, which is impressive considering it was trading as low as $76.03 on Dec. 1 – its lowest level since November 2020. This positive price action comes ahead of Wynn Resorts’ fourth-quarter earnings, which are due out after the close on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

