Golden Hour Glow! Kandi Burruss Stuns in Metallic One-Piece

CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho says one-piece swimwear can’t be sexy? Stars like Amelia Hamlin, Salma Hayek and Teresa Giudice, among others, have proven time and time again that the figure-flattering design can look just as hot as a bikini. Of course, there are so many different ways to wear a one-piece...

www.charlotteobserver.com

bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Is Living It Up in Sizzling Swimsuits on Her Romantic Getaway

This Valentine's Day, rest and relaxation were on the menu for Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. On February 13, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared on Instagram that her husband surprised her with a with a romantic vacation. "A quick [getaway] is just what we needed," she wrote. And while, at the time, Kandi didn't even know where their plane was headed, her suitcase was expertly packed with sizzling swimwear.
CharlotteObserver.com

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they welcomed in August 2013.
BET

Kandi Burruss Is Celebrated In Sony Music’s Black History Month Special

In celebration of Black History month, SONY Music is spotlighting Black entertainers whose work is so impactful, it has both transformed and elevated pop culture to a higher level. To start off, SONY Music’s Certified Presents Black History Month: The Music That Made Us will highlight the many achievements of songwriter extraordinaire Kandi Burruss.
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Kids Don’t Like The Weeknd? Maddox And Pax Reportedly Think Singer’s Creepy

Angelina Jolie's children allegedly want her to date Jonny Lee Miller, not The Weeknd. Angelina Jolie is still single after all these years. The actress previously admitted that it’s challenging to date her because of all her dating requirements. As such, Jolie has opted to focus on her children and her career since her split from Brad Pitt.
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CharlotteObserver.com

Kailyn Lowry Enjoys ’1st Meal in the New House’ With Son Lux

The start of something new! Kailyn Lowry is building a new home for herself and her four sons. “I was so excited to take all the kids to our new property yesterday,” the Teen Mom 2 alum captioned a May 2021 Instagram photo of Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, whom she shares with Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, respectively. “I know they’re young and can’t fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this. But I was blown away by their excitement and pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey.”
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CharlotteObserver.com

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022

New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the...
