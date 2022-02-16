Golden Hour Glow! Kandi Burruss Stuns in Metallic One-Piece

The start of something new! Kailyn Lowry is building a new home for herself and her four sons. “I was so excited to take all the kids to our new property yesterday,” the Teen Mom 2 alum captioned a May 2021 Instagram photo of Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, whom she shares with Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, respectively. “I know they’re young and can’t fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this. But I was blown away by their excitement and pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey.”

