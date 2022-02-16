ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

RHONJ’s Dolores Catania Goes Instagram Official With BF Paul Connell

CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrid so you know it’s real! Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paul Connell, took an important step in their relationship — they made things Instagram official. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, shared a sweet selfie with the businessman on Monday, February 14, in celebration of Valentine’s Day. “Oh...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider nearly get into physical fight on ‘RHONJ’

A heated argument between “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider nearly turns physical in Tuesday’s episode. In an explosive new sneak peek, Catania, 51, and Goldschneider, 45, get in each other’s faces over their loyalty to Jennifer Aydin after Margaret Josephs previously revealed that Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, had an affair.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Kids Don’t Like The Weeknd? Maddox And Pax Reportedly Think Singer’s Creepy

Angelina Jolie's children allegedly want her to date Jonny Lee Miller, not The Weeknd. Angelina Jolie is still single after all these years. The actress previously admitted that it’s challenging to date her because of all her dating requirements. As such, Jolie has opted to focus on her children and her career since her split from Brad Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Nene Leakes Went TV Official with Her BF and Here's Why Garcelle Beauvais Was There For It

Nene Leakes is spending her week guest co-hosting on the talk show, The Real, alongside co-hosts The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, and Adrienne Houghton, and she brought a special guest along for one of the episodes. Nene was joined by her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, as the February 9 episode closed out. The moment was shared to the show's Twitter account, along with the caption: "Caught the show today? Guest co-host Nene Leakes was here, and we even got to meet her new boo, Yoni Sioh!"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Frank Catania
Vanity Fair

Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson and Leslie Mann's Daughter Iris Apatow Are Instagram Official

Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's relationship is now social media certified. Kate Hudson's eldest son shared a photo of himself planting a kiss on the cheek of Leslie Mann's youngest daughter in an Instagram post in honor of Valentine's Day on Monday, captioning the post with a simple red heart. And both families made it clear they fully approve of this young love. Hudson commented, “Sweets” with a double heart emoji under the shot, while Mann left a string of red heart emojis. Iris's sister, Euphoria star Maude Apatow, also commented on the post, writing, “So cute :').” It's unclear how long the two teens have been seeing each other, but Hudson has been leaving warm messages on Iris's Instagram since at least the beginning of January, and her son has recently started leaving flirty Instagram comments as well.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Demands Ex-Girlfriend Cough Up $4k In Assault Battle

Tom Hanks’ son Chet is demanding his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker be ordered to sit for a deposition as part of his lawsuit against her. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Chet is not only asking for Kiana to be forced to answer questions under oath but wants his ex-sanctioned to the tune of $4,5600.
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Kailyn Lowry Enjoys ’1st Meal in the New House’ With Son Lux

The start of something new! Kailyn Lowry is building a new home for herself and her four sons. “I was so excited to take all the kids to our new property yesterday,” the Teen Mom 2 alum captioned a May 2021 Instagram photo of Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, whom she shares with Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, respectively. “I know they’re young and can’t fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this. But I was blown away by their excitement and pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Hope I#Us Weekly#Grid#Tuna Fish Budget#Bravo
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
CharlotteObserver.com

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022

New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
FOOTBALL
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy