ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Magi Merlin Has a Fresh New Sound on “Free Grillz”

By Sydney Brasil
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagi Merlin is back with a fresh new sound for her debut with Montreal label Bonsound. Produced by longtime collaborator Funkywhat, “Free Grillz” is an icy example of Merlin’s musical dexterity. The house-inspired track...

www.complex.com

Comments / 1

Related
Complex

Snoop Dogg Says Death Row Will Be NFT Record Label: ‘I Want to Be the First Major in the Metaverse’

Snoop Dogg surprised fans in a devoted Clubhouse room yesterday, as the new owner of Death Row Records revealed plans for it to become the first NFT record label. “Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop said, which you can hear in the video below. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grillz#Montreal#Drug Music#Canadian
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
Daily Nebraskan

SPRING: The Weeknd’s sound has only gotten better over the years

Three-time Grammy winner Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, has inevitably undergone several changes in music style since the launching of his career in 2011 with the release of “House of Balloons.”. The Weeknd turns 32 on Feb. 16, marking over a decade of being an active member...
MUSIC
Complex

Gunna Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Release of “You & Me” Video f/ Chlöe

Gunna decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day by dropping off the official music video for his DS4EVER track “You & Me” featuring Chlöe. The video arrives on the heels of Gunna and Chlöe being spotted holding hands and showing PDA last week in West Hollywood, which added fuel to already circulating rumors that the two artists are dating. Some of the footage that was taken during that outing was used in the video for “You & Me.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Sound Advice: Check for best settings for a new TV

Q: I have a new 65-inch TCL 6-series TV. I know you have given advice on picture settings before, but what picture settings do you recommend for this TV?. A: I have not tested the latest TCL 6-Series televisions, so I do not have specific setting recommendations. If you search my website (soundadvicenews.com), you can find my settings for the previous model, which would be a good place to start. I also suggest you try the settings from Rtings.com.
ELECTRONICS
PopSugar

Sebastian Stan Has a Sick Appetite For Humans in Hulu's "Fresh"

Sebastian Stan has his next role lined up, and this time, he's switching gears for Hulu's romance thriller "Fresh." The streamer released the upcoming film's trailer on Feb. 15, and the two-minute clip makes a compelling case for the dangers of dating complete strangers. In the trailer, a fed-up Noa...
TV & VIDEOS
Columbian

New fresh prince is ready to conquer ‘Bel-Air’

NEW YORK — Jabari Banks knew he was close to getting the starring role of Will in “ Bel-Air,” the dramatic take of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but his confidence started to wane when he was asked to do one more Zoom audition with show director Morgan Cooper.
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

Dad convinced his 3-year-old that Disney characters called her and her reaction is priceless

Few things in this life are more universally delightful than having a conversation with a 3-year-old. You never know what they're going to say, what they say is usually hilarious and even if what they say is nothing special, the way they say it is too-freaking-cute. I can't count the number of times I wished I'd had a camera on my kids at all times when they were tiny so I could capture the near-constant daily adorableness.
KIDS
Complex

Watch Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild’s ‘Verzuz’ Special

Valentine’s Day might be over, but Verzuz is here to bring the love as R&B legends Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild are set to face off in the live battle event. Verzuz shared a flyer for the event on their social media page, with premium access available to those who subscribe to the Trillerverzpass.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Connecticut’s Inaugural Sound On Sound Fest Has Stevie Nicks, The National, Father John Misty, & More

A new music festival is coming to Connecticut. The Sound On Sound Music Festival (from the organizers of Governors Ball) has just released its inaugural lineup. Featuring Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, the Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, and the National, Sound On Sound will take place the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

‘He made sure that she got nothing’: The sad story of Astrud Gilberto, the face of bossa nova

The Girl from Ipanema” was one of the seminal songs of the 1960s. It sold more than five million copies worldwide, popularised bossa nova music around the world and made a superstar of the Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who was only 22 when she recorded the track on 18 March 1963.Yet what should be an uplifting story – celebrating a singer making an extraordinary mark in her first professional engagement – became a sorry tale of how a shy young woman was exploited, manipulated and left broken by a male-dominated music industry full, as she put it, of “wolves posing...
MUSIC
Complex

How ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Changed Holly Scarfone’s Love Life

Holly Scarfone is one of the many singles who joined Season 3 of Netflix’s wildly popular reality show Too Hot to Handle. The 23-year-old is a psychology student from North Bay, Ontario, and also works as a model. For the uninitiated, the so-called “horniest show on TV” requires contestants to resist all the temptations related to getting intimate with one another for a grand prize of $100,000 at the end. Any time someone breaks the rules, the entire prize fund gets reduced.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy