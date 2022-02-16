Dow down 211 points on losses in shares of Salesforce.com Inc., Home Depot

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Home Depot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday afternoon. The Dow

DJIA,

-1.78%

was most recently trading 211 points lower (-0.6%), as shares of Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

-5.53%

and Home Depot

HD,

-0.61%

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have dropped $4.60, or 2.2%, while those of Home Depot have fallen $6.14, or 1.7%, combining for an approximately 71-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are 3M

MMM,

-3.57%

, Goldman Sachs

GS,

-3.05%

, and Walgreens Boots

WBA,

-1.25%

. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.