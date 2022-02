You can score crazy savings on several gaming peripherals from Logitech and other great brands. For instance, you can get your hands on a new Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is now available for just $90 after scoring a $40 discount. This will get you an amazing gaming keyboard with tactile switches, which are the sweet spot between clicky and linear switches, meaning that you will be able to use them for just about anything you want. If you want a more affordable keyboard, you can also consider the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard that sells for $49 after a 30 percent discount that will get you $21 savings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO