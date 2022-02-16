Ex-prosecutor in suburban Detroit gets 21 months in prison

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks...
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
A 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was mourned Sunday after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday night. Another officer was injured. Dive teams have been in the water all day searching for clues about what caused the helicopter to crash. Home security video captured the police helicopter spinning out of control, hitting the water and almost instantly sinking in Newport Beach.
CORFU, Greece, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Firefighters battling for a third day a blaze on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy recovered on Sunday the body of a passenger listed as missing, Greek authorities said. It is the first reported fatality after rescuers managed to take at least 281...
Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said she believes sanctions on Russia would absolutely deter President Vladimir Putin, despite she and President Biden saying that he has already made up his mind on a potential invasion. Harris made her remarks to reporters at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany,...
Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden has agreed "in principle" to French-brokered summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as long as Russia does not further invade Ukraine, the White House said late Sunday. The meeting, according to press secretary Jen Psaki, would occur after US Secretary of State...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said late Sunday. The development, announced in a statement by the Élysée Palace after Macron spoke to both leaders...
While Russia has denied that it will attack Ukraine, it continues to build up troops along the Ukrainian border. A U.S. official has confirmed to CBS News that intelligence shows that Russian units have received orders to proceed with the invasion. Nicole Killion has more.
