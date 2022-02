It’s small wonder that advocates of basic internet freedoms have little faith in Washington’s ability to protect consumers’ online rights. In 2020, President Biden campaigned on the promise that he would restore net neutrality rules, ensuring that all internet traffic would be treated equally. No longer would telecommunication giants such as Verizon, AT&T and Comcast be allowed to charge content providers higher rates for faster service that delivers prime access to customers. Wealthier, established companies would not be able to keep squeezing out innovative new voices forced to operate in the slow lane.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO