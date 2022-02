In the East Village, just around the corner from Tompkins Square Park, is Cadence, a restaurant with an exposed brick interior, a blue bar, and only eleven pink velvet seats inside. Yet, as the saying goes, small is often mighty: since opening last spring, Cadence has received swift critical acclaim: The New York Times called it one of the top 10 new New York restaurants of 2021 as well as one their top 50 favorites in America, whereas Esquire named it to their top 40 in America. Why? Chef Shenarri Freeman’s delicious, innovative take on soul food, in which every dish is vegan.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO