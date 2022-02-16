March 10 Discussion: U.S. Gender Wage Gap

Though astronauts are the most visible players in space travel, there are mathematicians, engineers, and scientists working tirelessly. They all ensure astronauts can traverse the atmosphere, conduct groundbreaking scientific experiments, and return home, all under safe conditions. And while popular images of interstellar STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) professionals have historically portrayed white men, there have always been women working alongside them. Case in point: First-known Native American female engineer Mary Golda Ross who pioneered concepts for interplanetary space travel from 1942 to 1973. Although she shattered race and gender barriers, Ross is still relatively unknown, as are many brilliant women in the STEM industries.
Comments / 0