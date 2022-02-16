March 10 Discussion: U.S. Gender Wage Gap

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new jobs report shows thousands of Americans are finding work again but the gender gap is less promising. The United States added 467,000 new jobs in January, but over 1 million women who left the job force in early 2020 have not returned. An analysis by the National Women’s Law Center shows that while men have regained job losses in the last two years, women are behind, with nearly 1.1 million fewer women in the labor force. The report shows that of the 2.9 million jobs lost in the economy since February 2020, women account for over 63% of...

