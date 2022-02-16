ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March 10 Discussion: U.S. Gender Wage Gap

cornell.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The U.S. Gender Wage Gap: Patterns, Policy and the Pandemic’s Impact,” a March 10 eCornell Keynotes webinar, will feature two of the nation’s leading labor economists, an economics reporter for “The New York Times” and the ILR School’s dean. In 2020, women full-time...

www.ilr.cornell.edu

Erica Groshen
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does "not prevent progression to severe disease" in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that "findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.""In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease," the authors wrote. "Potentially, an antiviral...
