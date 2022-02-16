jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy | Kanye Raps In The Roc-A-Fella Offices | Netflix

This is a story about brilliance, about nerve, about audacity. It is a story about family and home. It is a story about Kanye West. In “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” a new documentary from Netflix, fans and detractors get a raw glimpse into Kanye West on the brink. This is Kanye not quite on the cusp, but on the periphery of it, tasting his success in fits and bursts but never getting a chance to savor it. This is the Kanye who knows who he is — deeply, profoundly — even as he struggles to be heard above a hundred other voices in the room. Always brilliant, bright and driven, here, audiences get a deeper look at the time before the rest of the world saw that greatness, too. Created in a three-act structure by directors Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” is, minus a somewhat middling third act, mostly captivating, contemplative and joyful.

