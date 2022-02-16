ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Nearly One in Five US Homes Bought by Institutional Investors in Q4 2021

By Nicholas Rizzi
Commercial Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe share of institutional investors picking up homes around the country hit a record high in the fourth quarter of 2021, with nearly one in five houses being scooped up by large owners, according to data from Redfin. Institutional investors bought 18.4 percent of all homes sold in the...

commercialobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgagenews.com

Renting a home is even harder than buying one in hot U.S. market

For Atlanta real estate agent Jamie Douglas, a dearth of inventory has made it almost impossible to take on new clients hunting for affordable rental homes. Now, she works with people who have at least $5,000 a month to spend on rent, double her usual base of around $2,500 because there’s just nothing available at lower price points. One house will get 15 to 20 applications and be rented within a day, she said.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Institutional Investors#Single Family Homes#Housing Prices#Foreclosure#American Homes 4 Rent#Redfin
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Fortune

Home prices set to soar 12% in 2022 says a top forecaster: ‘No end in sight’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For months, sundry forecasters have been predicting a sharp slowdown in the rapid pace of home price appreciation. Indeed, it seems logical that following the recent gigantic run-up, year-over-year gains should “revert to the mean,” falling to mid–single digits or even lower. That has certainly been the pattern historically: Superhigh prices lure existing homeowners to plant “for sale” signs, and builders get active, filling their subdivisions with new ranches and colonials. While supply expands, demand cools because the big jump in prices and the rise in monthly payments means that fewer people in each income tier can afford to buy. High prices set in motion the process that tames the rampage.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage rates plunge a quarter point: Time to lock in a rate?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
REAL ESTATE
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Daily Progress

Cities where the most homes experienced a price cut

Home prices have soared to record heights, with some of the fastest rates of price growth on record. In fact, the share of homes experiencing a price cut reached a low of 6.5% in February 2021. However, that figure began to climb upward in May. Researchers ranked locations according to the percentage of listings with a price cut, accounting for the first nine months of 2021.
REAL ESTATE
Bloomberg

Million-Dollar Homes Are Becoming The Norm At Fastest Pace Ever

The unceasing demand for U.S. real estate has pushed average home values over seven figures in hundreds of cities for the first time. Homes valued at $1 million or higher are now the norm in 481 U.S. cities, more than double the number just five years earlier. In 2021 alone, 146 cities reached that level, according to Zillow data released Wednesday. That’s the most ever in a single year.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

As housing prices continue to spike, national rent hits an all-time high

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The housing shortage has forced many potential buyers to move into rental properties as they look for their next home (and often find themselves on the wrong side of a bidding war). That option, however, is becoming increasingly expensive.
HOUSE RENT
Crain's Cleveland Business

Opinion: Higher mortgage rates worsen housing market dysfunction

The surge in mortgage rates we've seen this year is making an already dysfunctional housing market even more uncertain. Higher lending costs will make housing less affordable, which should cool demand and at least slow price increases. But the more significant impact in a market struggling with historically-low levels of inventory is what it means for supply. Unfortunately, at a time when we could use more of it, we'll likely get less.
BUSINESS
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
mckissock.com

New Construction Homes Rise to All-Time High, The Housing Market Has Doubled in the Last Decade, and More Appraisal News

The share of new construction homes on the market rises to a record high. The value of the housing market as a whole has doubled since the early 2010s. Home price appreciation continues to climb. One of the largest AMCs in America continues its acquisition spree. Incenter Appraisal Management and McKissock Learning partner to host several desktop valuation training webinars. Read on for more appraisal news.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy