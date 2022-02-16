ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges: B-Side

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like I pre-ordered Khruangbin and Leon Bridges’s new album, Texas Moon, a long, long time ago. It...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Related
959theriver.com

Robert Plant Is Back! Again, It’s Just Not Led Zeppelin!

As a Led Zeppelin fan I know how much I and many of my mates would loved to have seen a reunion of some sorts over these past years, but it was not to be. Since the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in December of 2007 at the O2 Arena in which Led Zeppelin, performed their first full-length concert in almost three decades, since the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980. Sadly it was a one-off reunion. Bonham’s son Jason Bonham played drums during the band’s set, and also provided backing vocals on two songs. The stumbling block in any such reunion continues to be lead singer Robert Plant’s resistance to performing with his old mates and interpreting some of their old material. As Plant says, he’s moved on! I was lucky enough to see Zeppelin 4 times and I’ve seen Plant as a solo. He does do the 3 or 4 Zep songs to placate the fans, but he has moved on. Understandably his interests lie in more current or recent successes. Fourteen years ago, Plant and Allison Krauss recorded Raising Sand, a surprise hit that went on to win six Grammy Awards, including album of the year. Their second effort is Raising the Roof. This new album features their interpretations of songs by the Everly Brothers, Calexico, Bert Jansch, ’30s blues singer Geeshie Wiley and others. So Plant is back! It just ain’t Zep.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Lee
Person
Leon Bridges
ETOnline.com

Betty Davis, Funk and Soul Icon, Dead at 77

Betty Davis has died. The funk singer and ex-wife of Miles Davis died early Wednesday morning in Homestead, Pennsylvania, according to a press release. She was 77. Rolling Stone was the first to report the news. "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of...
HOMESTEAD, PA
The Daily South

Willie Nelson Releasing New Album on His 89th Birthday

How will Willie Nelson be celebrating his upcoming birthday? With the release of a new album, of course!. Nelson's 70th studio album, A Beautiful Time, is set to be released on April 29—the country music legend's 89th birthday. The first single off the album, "I'll Love You Till the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Side#Khruangbin Leon Bridges#Nme
Pitchfork

Saweetie and H.E.R. Share New Song “Closer”: Listen

Saweetie has shared a new single that’s set to appear on her forthcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music. “Closer,” out today via Icy and Warner Records, features H.E.R. A new music video for the track is forthcoming. Listen to the single below. Saweetie closed out 2021 with...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Betty Davis, Revolutionary Funk Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 77

Betty Davis, who made confident, slinky funk music during a short career in the 1970s, died on February 9. Her longtime friend Connie Portis confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing that Davis had cancer. A press statement later confirmed the news. She was 77. “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer, pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, arranger, model, and fashion icon,” Portis wrote. “Most of all Betty was a friend, Aunt, niece, and beloved member of her community of Homestead, Pennsylvania, and of the worldwide community of friends and fans.” Davis began recording music in New York City in the 1960s, cutting songs for DCP International and Columbia Records as Betty Mabry. She married the jazz trumpeter Miles Davis in 1968, and helped expand his tastes to funk and rock music. They divorced in 1969.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
musicfestnews.com

Khruangbin: Three Tours Scheduled (So Far)

Khruangbin: Three Tours Scheduled (So Far) The very busy and very much in demand Khruangbin have dozens of concert dates scheduled, split into four separate sets of shows, most with special guests joining them. The first leg is Casa Real Tour, which begins March 2 at The Sylvee in Madison,...
MADISON, WI
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers have a “loose plan” to release more new music after Unlimited Love

Red Hot Chili Peppers have teased that they will be putting out "music by the handful" following the release of their upcoming 12th album Unlimited Love in April. Having reunited with John Frusciante for their new LP, the band have confirmed that things have been incredibly fruitful in the new music department – in fact, the returning guitarist tells NME that RHCP "recorded almost 50 pieces of new music" with producer Rick Rubin when working on Unlimited Love, with a "loose plan" already in terms of getting the rest of it out. And these tunes have intentionally been left out of Unlimited Love, with the extra stuff having "a relaxed energy that’s distinct from the intensity of the record that we’ve made here".
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera wows in vinyl floral suit for romantic post with fiancé Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera embraced the spirit of Valentine's Day with a romantic shoot featuring fiancé Matthew Rutler she shared on social media. The singer shared a series of pictures from her 41st birthday party, with a sign that read: "XTINA XLI" in the background. The couple stood with a huge bouquet of flowers as he embraced the singer, who was dressed in a spectacular outfit.
CELEBRITIES
twincitiesmedia.net

Khruangbin Coming To The Palace Theatre March 3rd & 4th

Texas funk psychedelic rock band Khruangbin will be coming to the Palace Theatre for 2 nights on March 3rd and 4th. Supporting them for these shows will be Nubya Garcia. Khruangbin has always been multilingual, weaving far-flung musical languages like East Asian surf-rock, Persian funk, and Jamaican dub into mellifluous harmony. But on its third album, it’s finally speaking out loud. Mordechai features vocals prominently on nearly every song, a first for the mostly instrumental band. It’s a shift that rewards the risk, reorienting Khruangbin’s transportive sound toward a new sense of emotional directness, without losing the spirit of nomadic wandering that’s always defined it.
MUSIC
Genius

Read All The Lyrics To Tame Impala’s ‘The Slow Rush B-Sides & Remixes’

Tame Impala is notorious for making fans wait a long time for a new album. It took five years for mastermind Kevin Parker to deliver the follow-up to his 2015 mega-hit Currents, and it’s already been two years since he dropped 2020’s The Slow Rush. Luckily, Tame Impala knows just what to do to keep fans happy while they wait patiently for a fifth studio album. Today, Tame returns with The Slow Rush B-Sides & Remixes.
MUSIC
fox29.com

Betty Davis, Queen of Funk, dies at 77

LOS ANGELES - Trailblazing funk musician Betty Davis has died at the age of 77. The star, who was once married to jazz legend Miles Davis, died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a statement on her official website. Davis died in Homestead, Pennsylvania, where she'd lived...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy