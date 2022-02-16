ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Not Charity, Opportunities': Meet the Consulting Firm Prepping Adults With Autism for Careers in Tech

By Decerry Donato
dot.LA
dot.LA
 4 days ago

Technology consulting firm Auticon just received a boost to its mission of helping companies hire more autistic employees.

Auticon (which styles its name “auticon”) announced Wednesday that it has received over $4 million in funding from the Autism Impact Fund, a Florida-based venture capital firm that invests in companies that look to move the needle for people with autism.

Auticon certainly appears to meet the fund’s criteria. Since launching in 2011, the Germany-based tech consulting firm—which has its U.S. headquarters in Woodland Hills—has made it a priority to give employment opportunities to adults on the spectrum. Today, 250 of Auticon’s 350 employees are autistic.

“We believe that the principles of business are needed in order to help solve some of society's challenges,” Auticon U.S. CEO David Aspinall told dot.LA. “The challenge that we focused on is that of employment in the autistic community.”

Research suggests that between 50% to 75% of the 5.6 million autistic adults in the U.S. are either unemployed or underemployed, while nearly half of 25-year-olds with autism have never held a paying job. Oftentimes, those on the spectrum who are applying for a job can be hindered during the interview process due to a lack of eye contact or discomfort in social situations.

Auticon’s hiring process takes that bias into account, stripping away the traditional interview process and instead placing more focus on an individual’s technical skills. In addition, Auticon applicants participate in a series of chats with the company's head of recruitment, Louise Stone, and its chief technology officer, Mark Fister, both of whom are on the spectrum.

“We want to make our offices a place where somebody might want to [work],” Aspinall said.

Auticon supplies business analytics, software development and cybersecurity services to clients including Disney, Warner Bros., IBM, Salesforce and Merck. Previous investors in Auticon—which declined to disclose its revenue figures, but said it ended its 2021 fiscal year EBITDA-positive—include Virgin Group magnate Richard Branson, the Porsche family, Ferd AS and Ananda Impact Ventures.

The new funding from the Autism Impact Fund will help propel Auticon’s hiring efforts in the Los Angeles region and back its development of training programs to teach organizations how to hire and accommodate autistic talent.

"We had our highest-growth year last year,” according to Aspinall. “The investment from the Autism Impact Fund is only just going to accelerate and amplify that."

Launched just last year, the Autism Impact Fund has already invested in companies such as Los Angeles-based digital health startup SpectrumAI and San Francisco-based AI company Suggestic.

“People with autism don’t need more charity—they need real opportunities,” said Autism Impact Fund co-founder Christopher Male, whose own son was diagnosed with autism at age three. Male, a private equity industry veteran, said that before his son’s diagnosis, he knew very little about autism. But after pouring himself into research, he learned about the myriad obstacles that autistic people face around diagnosis, therapies and cultural acceptance.

“I saw something was wrong,” Male told dot.LA. “It took six months to get into a pediatric developmentalist.”

Alarmed by the lack of information and services, Male teamed with his co-founder Brian O’Callaghan to launch the Autism Impact Fund. He said the investment fund looks to deploy “the venture model to help drive innovation and disrupt the status quo for living, diagnosing and servicing autism.”

Male sees Auticon as an ideal example of a company that creates opportunities and makes an impact for a community that has been marginalized for too long.

“They're a global leader in this,” he said. “They've clearly demonstrated that they are filling a need, and can operate in scale and grow.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dot.LA

Virtual HR Platform Talespin Gets a Boost in the Remote Work Era

Talespin, a Culver City-based startup that deploys virtual reality to help companies train their employees, has raised $20 million in fresh funding, it announced Thursday. The Series C funding round was co-led by Australia-based SEEK Investments and Los Angeles-based Allomer Capital. Pearson Ventures, Accenture Ventures, Go1 and Sony Innovation Fund also participated in the round.
SOFTWARE
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Riot Games’ Co-Founder Returns and Snap Bolsters Branded AR

Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.LA). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
ARCADIA, CA
dot.LA

LA Is the Third-Largest Startup Ecosystem in the US

Los Angeles is now the third-largest startup market in the U.S.—with nearly 4,000 venture-backed startups calling the City of Angels home, according to a new report from venture capital firm Telstra Ventures. On Wednesday, San Francisco-based Telstra released its second annual “Tech’s Great Migration” report, highlighting trends across the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Woodland Hills, CA
dot.LA

Behind Her Empire: ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia on How Her Heritage Inspired Her Entrepreneurship

On this episode of Behind Her Empire, entrepreneur Payal Kadakia talks about how her Indian heritage helped her become the entrepreneur she is today. Kadakia is the founder of ClassPass, a fitness and wellness membership app that was acquired by MindBody in October. Prior to its acquisition, ClassPass was valued at over $1 billion, with members logging more than 100 million hours of workouts across 30,000 partner studios.
APPLE
dot.LA

Snapchat Is Letting Users Share Their Real-Time Location With Friends

For those who tell their friends to “text me when you get home” after an outing together, Snap is looking to make it easier to keep track of each other’s whereabouts. On Friday, the Santa Monica-based social media giant announced a new “buddy system”-esque feature that gives Snapchat users the ability to share their real-time location with individual friends on the app. (Snap isn’t allowing users to blast their real-time location to all of their Snapchat friends for safety reasons, as TechCrunch reports.)
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
dot.LA

Why Credit Unions Are Getting Into the Crypto Game

It’s been a rollercoaster three months since Torrance-based Unify Federal Credit Union became the first credit union in the U.S. to begin offering its members the ability to trade Bitcoin. In November, Unify, which holds $3.6 billion in assets, forged a partnership with New York-based Bitcoin trading platform NYDIG...
TORRANCE, CA
dot.LA

Disney Promotes Executive to Lead Its Metaverse Strategy

Disney is solidifying its move into the metaverse with the new appointment of an executive who will oversee its metaverse strategy. The Burbank-based entertainment giant has named Mike White as its new senior vice president of next generation storytelling and consumer experiences, according to a Tuesday memo from CEO Bob Chapek that was first reported by Reuters. White was previously senior vice president of consumer experiences and platforms in Disney’s media and entertainment distribution group.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Pasadena Biotech Terray Raises $60 Million to Speed Up Drug Discovery

After three years in stealth mode, a Pasadena biotech startup has emerged with $60 million and, it believes, a new way to create drugs. Terray Therapeutics launched on Tuesday with $60 million in Series A funding led by Madrona Venture Group. A handful of other venture firms also participated in the round, including Pasadena-based Alexandria Venture Investments. Terray had previously raised an unannounced $20 million seed round led by Digitalis Ventures and Two Sigma Ventures—two firms that also invested in the Series A.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consulting Firm#Investment Fund#Not Charity#The Autism Impact Fund#Warner Bros#Ibm#Previo
dot.LA

Snap Ramps Up Creator Payouts Through a New Revenue-Sharing Ad Feature

Snap is looking to spread some of the wealth that content creators bring to its platform by unveiling a new revenue-sharing opportunity for creators. The Santa Monica-based social media firm is introducing advertisements embedded in the Snapchat stories of its “Snap Stars,” described by the company as its most notable content creators. The advertisements will appear mid-roll in those stories, and Snapchat will share some of the advertising revenue with those creators, according to TechCrunch and The Verge.
INTERNET
dot.LA

Will Apple-Picking Robots Save Agriculture—Or Ruin Farm Workers?

As part of its effort to “disrupt” the food industry supply chain, Santa-Monica based automation incubator Wavemaker Labs has added—and revived—a new piece of technology that promises to change the game for apple orchards. In October, Wavemaker acquired the intellectual property behind agtech startup Abundant Robotics’...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
dot.LA

Erewhon’s Latest Trendy Beverage? Barcode, an Adaptogen-Infused Sports Drink

Los Angeles’ trendiest grocery store is investing in a new sports drink that’s putting a healthy spin on Gatorade. Erewhon Market is among the new investors in Barcode, an L.A.-based sports drink startup launched by former New York Knicks performance director Mubarak Malik and former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma. On Monday, Barcode announced a new $2.2 million funding round that also included Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland and NBA player Maurice Harkless, as well as Los Angeles-based Trousdale Ventures among other VC firms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Office Hours: AnnenbergTech’s Calvin Selth on LA’s Efforts to Broaden Its Tech Sector

AnnenbergTech's Calvin Selth joined this episode of Office Hours to talk about bringing inclusion and diversity to L.A.’s tech community. An offshoot of the Annenberg Foundation, AnnenbergTech works with the tech community in L.A. to create more opportunities for philanthropy and to increase civic participation among companies and individuals. Selth leads ops and program management for one of the organization’s most ambitious efforts: PledgeLA, a collective of more than 220 tech companies, VC firms and the L.A. Mayor's Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Spotter Raises $200 Million To License YouTubers’ Old Videos

Bruce Springsteen and Sting are not the only artists these days making millions of dollars from their content catalogs: YouTube stars are monetizing their libraries, too. Since launching in 2019, Los Angeles-based startup Spotter has spent $350 million to license YouTubers’ back catalogs—providing creators with cash up front in exchange for their videos’ advertising revenues. But whereas musicians like Springsteen and Sting have cashed in on their catalogs as an exit strategy, YouTube creators can use Spotter to get the money they need to further grow their brands. And if they succeed, that only makes Spotter’s investment in them even more valuable.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Fisker Is Now Taking Reservations For Its Second EV: The PEAR

Want to buy Fisker’s newest electric vehicle? You can now get in line. The Manhattan Beach-based EV company announced Tuesday that it has begun taking reservations for its second production model, the PEAR. The five-passenger vehicle will start at $29,900 before taxes and incentives, with deliveries expected to commence in 2024.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy