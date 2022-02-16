How to Apply the Lessons Learned This Season to Bets Next Year

Russillo shares some story lines for the NBA offseason that you should be monitoring now (0:44). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock about his new Ringer piece, “Curry, Calm, and Collected,” Curry’s efforts to keep the Warriors’ franchise afloat while they got back on track, hoping for an electric playoff series between the Warriors and Suns, and more (15:48). Then Ryen is joined by The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann to discuss his new piece, “The Rookie Scale: Early Concerns Over Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs Miss the Big Picture.” They discuss Jonathan Kuminga, Herb Jones, Scottie Barnes, and more (40:22). Finally, Ryen, Kyle, and Ceruti discuss the unfolding of events known as the Frolic Room Super Bowl Heist before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:08:59).

