ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cedar Fair turns down SeaWorld’s offer to buy company

By Jordan Unger
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037XNV_0eGPLzmg00

Related video: Cedar Point retires the Wicked Twister rollercoaster in September 2021

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Fair has turned down an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc .

SeaWorld offered to buy the publicly-traded partnership company for around $3.4 billion, about $60 per unit in cash, according to a report from Bloomberg .

The parent company to Cedar Point previously said its board of directors, along with advisors, would carefully consider the proposal and decide what’s in the best interest of the company and its unitholders.

Now, according to SeaWorld Entertainment, the offer was turned down and they don’t see a path to a transaction.

Sister parks SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sea Rescue have 12 destination and regional theme parks including SeaWorld Orlando , Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Sesame Place in Pennsylvania.

Six Flags in 2019 reached out with a proposal for $4 billion but Cedar Fair turned that down too.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after bank robbery in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — An Ironton man who robbed a bank and called in a bomb threat to divert police’s attention on Feb. 18 has been arrested. According to the Ironton Police Department, on Feb. 18 at around 2:45 p.m., they say Emory Scott Burke, 41 of Ironton, entered a Desco Credit Union on South […]
IRONTON, OH
WTOL-TV

Cedar Fair rejects SeaWorld's reported $3.4-billion takeover bid

SANDUSKY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous story. The courtship between two of America's largest theme park operators is officially over. In a brief statement released Tuesday evening, SeaWorld Entertainment confirmed Cedar Fair has rejected its takeover offer, worth a reported $3.4 billion. The company added it "unfortunately ... [does] not see a path to a transaction."
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
WFMZ-TV Online

SeaWorld Entertainment says Cedar Fair, owner of Dorney Park, rejects offer; sees 'no path' to deal

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. said Tuesday that Cedar Fair LP, owner of Dorney Park, has rejected a takeover offer. Orlando, Florida-based SeaWorld, owner of 12 theme parks, put out a brief statement Tuesday evening: "In response to inquiries from various stakeholders, we confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected. Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction."
BUSINESS
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck, killed by car in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mingo County. West Virginia State Police say it happened on Wednesday around 7: 24 p.m. Troopers responded to US 119 in the Delbarton area of Mingo County. Police say they found 70-year-old Sharon Isaacs, of Chapmanville, deceased when they arrived on […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaworld Entertainment#Seaworld Orlando#Cedar Point#Cedar Fair#Wjw#Bloomberg#Sesame Place#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Cross Lanes couple arrested for child neglect

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A couple in Cross Lanes has been arrested for child neglect after deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they saw Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, in a loud verbal argument while holding their 18-month-old child. Deputies say they noticed a bruise […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: All lanes on I-64E near Dunbar open

UPDATE(10:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022): In an email from Metro 911, they say all lanes on I-64 eastbound near Dunbar are back open. DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a crash on I-64E around the 53 mile-marker. Metro 911 officials say they got the call around 5 a.m. on Feb. […]
DUNBAR, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
Motley Fool

Is a Deal for Cedar Fair Still Possible?

SeaWorld Entertainment confirms that its $3.4 billion buyout offer for Cedar Fair was rejected. SeaWorld sees no "path to a transaction" for a deal. Cedar Fair will be just fine, going by its blowout financial results on Wednesday morning. Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is alone again. Naturally. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) put...
LIFESTYLE
CharlotteObserver.com

Carowinds parent company rejects increased SeaWorld takeover offer

Cedar Fair, parent company of Carowinds, declined the takeover bid for all of the entertainment company’s parks from SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, SeaWorld said in an online statement Tuesday. “In response to inquiries from various stakeholders, we confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected. Unfortunately, we...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KSAT 12

What’s next for Schlitterbahn owner after rejecting $3.4B SeaWorld offer

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal. Cedar Fair LP, the Ohio-based owner of several amusement properties including Schlitterbahn water parks in New Braunfels and Galveston, has turned down a multibillion-dollar buyout offer submitted by SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. roughly two weeks ago.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy