Virgin Media ends unfair fees for home movers

Your down payment is just one of the costs that come with buying a home. When you purchase a home, there are a number of fees you will have to contend with, and most of them are wrapped up in the closing costs. For example, you’ll likely need to pay for your lender’s fees, which can include everything from the application, origination, and credit check costs to the fees for the home inspection, appraisal, title search, insurance, taxes, discount points, and other fees. There may also be third-party fees to contend with, but what exactly you’ll need to pay for will depend highly on the lender you choose and the fee structure they—and the experts they work with—charge for their services.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO