ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Virgin Media ends unfair fees for home movers

By Paloma Kubiak
yourmoney.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously, customers moving to a property not supplied by Virgin Media were forced to pay an early disconnection fee – up to £240 – to end their contract early. But from today, the charge will be waived for customers who aren’t able to take up a contract in the new...

www.yourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
Advanced Television

Virgin Media O2 gives Londoners a 5G boost

Virgin Media O2 has announced the impact of major upgrades and expansion to its mobile and fixed networks in London and across the UK. Its 5G network in the capital has extended to reach 64 per cent of the population, with the expanded footprint coming thanks to recently deployed low band 5G spectrum which enables mobile signals to travel further.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Uk#Virgin Media O2
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

32% of Black Homeowners Say Their Home Was Unfairly Appraised in New Report

Black Americans frequently face challenges achieving homeownership, even in areas with large Black populations, according to a recent report from LendingTree. Those fortunate enough to overcome the financial hurdles of homeownership may face a different obstacle: appraisal discrimination. In its latest report, LendingTree surveyed 2,100 consumers and asked about their...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
yourmoney.com

Delivery firms failing disabled customers

A joint survey carried out by the consumer champion and the Research Institute of Disabled Consumers found that half (53%) of those with a delivery issue said the courier did not wait long enough for them to answer the door. A quarter (25%) said parcels were left in an inaccessible way or that the courier didn’t provide the help they needed with their disability (24%).
INDUSTRY
BBC

Harrogate: Smart bins to streamline rubbish collections

Rubbish bins that send an alert when they are full are to be trialled in a North Yorkshire town. The £3.6m "smart bins" project will see sensors fitted in up to 87 public bins around the Valley Gardens area in Harrogate from this month. The sensors will measure how...
TRAVEL
Computer Weekly

Virgin Media O2 seeks joint venture for UK full-fibre extension

In December 2021, Virgin Media O2 announced that it had completed work to offer gigabit connectivity to all of its 15 million UK customers, and as it announced its yearly results, the joint-venture company’s parents, Liberty Global and Telefónica, have begun talks to extend such capability to greenfield sites.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Virgin Media launches ‘smart pods’ to rid Irish houses of Wi-Fi black spots

The new Wi-Fi Guarantee service includes smart pods that connect to the cloud to optimise home internet connections. Virgin Media has launched a new service that uses ‘smart pods’ with the aim of eliminating Wi-Fi black spots and guaranteeing internet speeds in Irish households. The company’s Wi-Fi Guarantee...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Virgin Media O2's big fiber upgrade plan 'has checked out,' Liberty Global CEO says

A recent fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) trial involving 50,000 homes shows that the technology works and that costs are in-line for Virgin Media O2's ambitious plan to upgrade its entire UK network to fiber, Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries declared. "Everything has checked out," he said Friday on the company's Q4 2021...
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Virgin Media O2 confirms plan for new fiber JV

Virgin Media O2 (VM O2) used the occasion of its annual results presentation to confirm that plans are afoot to create a new fiber venture that would build network coverage to an additional seven million homes. VM O2 CEO Lutz Schüler said the Telefónica and Liberty Global joint venture now...
BUSINESS
yourmoney.com

Property transaction collapses cost £880m in 2021

Property transaction collapses cost UK home buyers and sellers £880.4m in 2021, an increase of £74m on the previous year. An estimated 326,091 transactions failed to make it over the line in 2021, according to property purchasing specialist HBB Solutions. This is an increase of 9.2% year-on-year, pushed up due to the property boom during the pandemic and the stamp duty holiday.
REAL ESTATE
yourmoney.com

Virgin Money launches credit card instalment plans

Customers will be able to set up instalment plans for credit card purchases of more than £250 for a fixed fee instead of paying interest. Virgin Money says the scheme is ‘an alternative to buy now pay later providers’. However, the instalment plans work in a very similar way.
CREDITS & LOANS
BBC

Virgin Media and O2 users face big bill increases

Customers of Virgin Mobile and O2 face hefty price hikes on their phone bills from April. The increase of 11.7% for airtime for many customers is in large part due to the rate of inflation, which has soared in recent months. Price comparison site Uswitch.com said regulator Ofcom should offer...
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon and Visa Agree to End Global Dispute Over Credit Card Fees

The deal means Amazon customers in the U.K. can continue using Visa credit cards, as previously announced by the two companies. Amazon will also drop a 0.5% surcharge on Visa credit card transactions in Singapore and Australia, which it introduced last year. Amazon has been piling pressure on Visa to...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

What fees are associated with buying a home?

Your down payment is just one of the costs that come with buying a home. When you purchase a home, there are a number of fees you will have to contend with, and most of them are wrapped up in the closing costs. For example, you’ll likely need to pay for your lender’s fees, which can include everything from the application, origination, and credit check costs to the fees for the home inspection, appraisal, title search, insurance, taxes, discount points, and other fees. There may also be third-party fees to contend with, but what exactly you’ll need to pay for will depend highly on the lender you choose and the fee structure they—and the experts they work with—charge for their services.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy