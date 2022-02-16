Jason Wu on Fall 2022 Beauty and His Namesake Makeup Brand

Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Emily Ratajkowski is flaunting her fun style during New York Fashion Week. Ahead of the presentation of Michael Kors's fall/winter 2022 collection, EmRata—who walked the runway for the show, alongside fellow modeling powerhouses Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid—was spotted flaunting her off-duty style. The centerpiece of her look was a zebra-print jacquard coat in yellow and black from Proenza Schouler, which featured a structured A-line silhouette and a fitted waist. The My Body author wore the statement piece open and over a white crop top and distressed baggy jeans, and accessorized with a dark-blue cross-body bag, a black scarf, gold chain Missoma earrings, black sunglasses, and black sneakers.
