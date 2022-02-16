State leaders calling for more rental assistance funding

A group of Democratic state leaders are calling for more funding to help people pay their rent.

Some state legislators say funds for a rent relief program are critically low and this new legislation is aiming to fix that.

Parallel legislation introduced in the state house and senate would use $500 million in American Rescue Plan money to refill the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Local state Rep Sara Innamorato says people are still struggling to pay their rent, including in Pittsburgh.

“Our neighbors who are in desperate need of these funds, who are eligible for these funds, are going to be left without housing. They’re going to be evicted. It’s going to be bad, not only for those families, but bad for our communities.”

The legislators say multiple county programs have already shut down applications.

They anticipate Allegheny County won't be far behind with 30,000 applications pending.

