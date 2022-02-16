NYC businesses see spike in pepper spray sales after Chinatown stabbing: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- There’s reportedly been a spike in pepper spray sales in New York City following the killing of Christina Yuna Lee, who was stalked and fatally stabbed Sunday at her Chinatown apartment.

Businesses told the New York Post that they’ve either seen an uptick in sales of pepper spray or that more women are purchasing the defensive device.

Multiple women told the outlet that they’ve recently gotten pepper spray, while others said they planned to learn karate or avoid using the subway or going out at night.

“This is every woman’s nightmare,” a 34-year-old real estate agent who lives in Chinatown said. “What happens if I’m next?”

A Bronx business worker told the Post that pepper spray “has become a popular item.”

“We’ve had some women, also some men who were buying it for their wives or girlfriends or daughters,” the staffer said.

Women interviewed for the story mentioned Lee’s murder and the killing of 40-year-old Michelle Go —who was pushed in front of a train at the Times Square subway station last month—as attacks that have left them feeling unsafe.

“I live close to where Christina was murdered,” a 20-year-old NYU student said. “I carry a rape whistle with me, you can make a loud sound with it, and it’s always in my purse.”

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors said Lee, 35, was killed by a homeless man, Assamad Nash, 25, who followed her into her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street and stabbed her more than 40 times. She was found dead in the bathroom partially unclothed, while he was discovered hiding under a bed with a knife nearby, according to prosecutors.

Nash was charged with murder, burglary and sexually motivated burglary.