E-biker, 66, dies weeks after crashing into opening car door in Hudson Yards

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is looking into a collision after an e-bike driver died from his injuries last week, authorities said.

On January 16, at approximately 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at 11th Avenue and West 37th Street, in Hudson Yards.

Upon arrival, police observed 66-year-old Kwok Kwan with head trauma.

EMS rushed Kwan to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation determined that Kwan was riding an electric bicycle southbound on 11th Avenue when he struck the open rear passenger door of a 2016 Toyota, Prius V, causing him to be ejected to the roadway.

The 2016 Toyota V was stopped with a passenger about to exit when the collision occurred, officials said.

The 42-year-old man driving the vehicle remained at the scene.

Kwan succumbed to his injuries on February 11, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

