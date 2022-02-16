ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tubby Smith retiring from coaching. Son to take over at High Point

 4 days ago

Tubby Smith is calling it a career as a coach, retiring and passing the torch to his son at High Point.

Jason & John discussed it Wednesday on 92.9 FM ESPN

