Even if you aren't a sports fan, there's one reason you might still love Super Bowl Sunday: the Puppy Bowl! Every year, Animal Planet airs its own big game by hosting two teams of adoptable puppies to run around on a mini football field with the main goal of being adorable. This year, there's an extra-special reason to get excited about SBLVI because Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. has just teamed up with Animal Planet to release a limited-edition Puppy Bowl Blend. As the official fuel for Puppy Bowl XVIII, this coffee blend is the perfect way to start your day before watching Team Fluff and Team Ruff face off.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO