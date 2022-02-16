Pocket-Sized Smartphone Stands

A better design, driven by better materials. While I’m a bit of a smartphone purist myself (I don’t have any accessories on my phone apart from a clear case), I can understand the need for some people to attach a ring or a socket on the back of their phone. Smartphones are massive, perfectly rectangular, and deadly smooth, which makes them exceptionally easy to drop by accident. The ring/socket on the back helps overcome that problem by giving people something to hold onto. In fact, it doubles up as a stand for your phone too, hitting two birds with one stone. The only caveat is, those rings and sockets are ridiculously thick, adding unnecessary mass to your sleek smartphone. Not to mention the fact that they snag on your pockets, and they prevent your phone from being able to lie flat on any surface. The Tango Grip & Stand wants to change that.

