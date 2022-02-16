ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foursquare Launches Next-Generation Tiling System, Enabling Large-scale Geospatial Data Analytics Within Minutes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Location data and technology leader, Foursquare, today unveiled Hex Tiles, the next-generation tiling system that revolutionizes the speed and efficiency of data analytics for businesses looking to perform large-scale geospatial analytics for decision-making purposes. “We developed Hex Tiles to tackle the challenges data scientists face...

