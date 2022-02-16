ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Little Pony comics relaunch with new #1 for the "new generation"

The My Little Pony franchise is back in the saddle in comics with an all-new ongoing series beginning this May from IDW Publishing. Taking the baton from the 102-issue run of the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series previous published by IDW, the new My Little Pony comic book series...

