My Little Pony comics relaunch with new #1 for the "new generation"

Dark Horse has announced a new installment in their line of Critical Role graphic novels detailing the origin stories of the Mighty Nein. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins: Mollymauk Tealeaf will be released in September and will be written by Jody Houser, with direction by Critical Role DM Matt Mercer and Mollymouk's player Taliesin Jaffe, and art by Hunter Severn Bonyun. Cathy Le will color the comic, with letters by Ariana Maher, This will be the sixth in Dark Horse's line of The Mighty Nein Origins comics, leaving only Caduceus Clay (also played by Jaffe) and Beauregard Lionett (played by Marisha Ray) yet to receive an issue. Dark Horse also publishes a Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins comics series that releases monthly and a Tales of Exandria anthology series that delves into the history of various NPC characters.
