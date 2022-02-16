My Little Pony comics relaunch with new #1 for the "new generation"

The Justice League is dead; long live the Justice League. That seems to be the idea behind the latest tease from Joshua Williamson, the writer who is killing the Justice League in the upcoming final issue of the current Justice League comic book series. Williamson took to Twitter on Tuesday to tease a big announcement coming on Wednesday. He share an unlettered comic book page drawn by Daniel Sampere and colored by Alejandro Sánchez featuring a variety of DC Comics characters. His tweet hinted, "It's about legacy...," which seems to suggest that some of DC Comics' many legacy heroes may be stepping up to become new Justice League members. You can see the page below.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO