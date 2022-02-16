NBA Prospect Watch: Murray could end Iowa 1st-round drought

Being an NBA player is already a big reason to get a lot of attention wherever you go. Being the face of the league is even bigger, even if you have managed to keep it under control for most of your career. LeBron James is the biggest name in the...
As the NBA's biggest young prospect in years, Bronny James is set to shake up the league in a major way. A lifetime of training and genes handed down from one of the NBA's greatest players is sure to make James Jr. a highly, highly lucrative prize in the 2024 draft.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
The 2021 NFL season is a wrap and we have now shifted gears to free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. That being said, the post-Super Bowl LVI mock drafts are already flowing like honey but very few have included trade. So, I thought it would be fun to put...
Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
Following the post-game fight that broke out following Wisconsin’s 77–63 win over Michigan on Sunday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference released a statement regarding the incident. The statement reads as follows:. “The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at...
Watch the video the the Daytona crash from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race; The engine was thrown from the damaged machine. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Xfinity Series unloaded in Daytona Beach, Florida for their season opener. The race on the 2.5-mile track of Daytona International Speedway ended in a wild finale.
Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard has stolen all of the headlines in the college basketball world after a postgame punch against the Wisconsin Badgers. The two teams were already jawing in each other’s faces before Howard decided to go after an assistant coach on the other side. Stadium...
Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard wasn’t looking for any trouble Sunday against Michigan. He simply wanted to give his reserves a reasonable amount of time to advance the ball up the court. So he called a timeout. That seemingly innocent decision would result in a huge brawl to end...
Ohio State’s busy week with three home men’s basketball games in seven days continues on Saturday as the Buckeyes host Iowa. The game will tip at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally by FOX. The Big Ten revamped OSU’s schedule after a pair of home games had...
Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.
Comments / 0