Golf

Why are major weeks so hard? This pro explains

By Joshua Berhow
Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Ortiz wants to be a dawg. When the lights are brightest and the stages biggest, Ortiz wants to be the center of attention. His mindset is built around it, and perhaps just as importantly, so is his golf game. “I feel my game fits better for a major...

Golf.com

How Jordan Spieth’s caddie sneakily continued his yearly troll of Justin Thomas

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have a bit of a history together at Riviera Country Club. Both have played the Genesis Invitational here throughout their pro careers, but their time competing at the storied club dates back to their college days. Specifically, the 2012 NCAA National Championship.
Golf.com

What was one of Tiger Woods’ bigger mistakes? It involves his left pants pocket.

Tiger Woods was once not Tiger Woods. So he thought he needed to show proof. It was 1992, the then-16-year-old had asked his high school principal if he could be excused to play at Riviera Country Club on a couple of school days, and he was on the first tee for his first shot at a PGA Tour event. Thirty years later, ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riv, Woods remembered well his sponsor invite to the then-called Los Angeles Open. And the tee shot on the iconic par-5 1st.
Carlos Ortiz
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Decision

It looks like the Saudi “Super League” is going to have a tough time getting top players to play on its new tour. After weeks of speculation that he could be leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Super League, Bryson DeChambeau has made his decision. DeChambeau,...
Golf.com

You want TAKES on Phil, Saudi League AND PGA Tour money? Here’s Pat Perez.

Pat Perez asked for the Cliffs Notes. His eventual answers, on the other hand, were anything but short and sweet. Playing the Genesis Invitational on Thursday, the longtime pro had not heard the other golf news of the day, but wanted to be briefed on the latest nugget in one of golf’s biggest stories — the proposed breakaway golf league backed by Saudi Arabian money. In a story on the Fire Pit Collective website, Alan Shipnuck wrote of a phone conversation that he had had with Phil Mickelson in which the six-time major champ described himself as a key architect in the league — and added that he hoped the plan would generate leverage in future negotiations with the PGA Tour.
Golf.com

‘Dead in the water’: How a week at Riviera dealt a major blow to the Saudi golf league

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The golf at Riviera Country Club was good, but the takes were better. At a tournament that showcased some of the best golf of the season (courtesy of Joaquin Niemann) on one of the best venues on the PGA Tour (hat tip to Riv), the biggest stories at the Genesis Invitational had nothing to do with what happened inside the ropes. Instead, the discourse that dominated the week was focused on the mysterious Saudi golf league.
Golf.com

Justin Thomas was asked by a fan one of the biggest Saudi questions. JT answered.

Asked the fan: It’s really not about the money, Justin Thomas? It’s really not, Thomas answered. The conversation in golf, of course, at least the strong majority of it of late, has been. In short, it’s been this: There looks to be a guaranteed-paycheck, upstart golf league funded by Saudi Arabian cash, and pros are deciding whether they’re in or out. The talk may have reached its zenith — for now — this week after Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective website wrote of a phone conversation that he had had with Phil Mickelson in which the six-time major champ described himself as a key architect in the league — and added that he hoped the plan would generate leverage in future negotiations with the PGA Tour.
Golf.com

Dustin Johnson quiets rumors on Saudi League, commits to PGA Tour

One of the Saudi Golf League’s biggest rumored defections is staying home. Dustin Johnson released a statement through a Tour spokesman on Sunday pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour, a surprising announcement for the two-time major winner, whose involvement in the rival golf league has been rumored for the better part of a year.
Golf.com

5 bizarre golf-course problems superintendents have had to solve

If you think taking care of grass is as uneventful as watching it grow, you haven’t spent much time with a superintendent. A greenkeeper’s workday is filled with surprises. Mother Nature throws curveballs. Infrastructure fails. Equipment goes awry. A menagerie of creatures contributes to the chaos. “Everything that...
Golf.com

Jon Rahm just did something he hadn’t done in 34 rounds

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The joyous crowd at Riviera Country Club was so pleased when Jon Rahm made his 6-foot par putt on 18 on Friday evening. They erupted when the putt dropped, largely because it had also been awhile since they saw a putt of any consequence drop.
Golf.com

Joaquin Niemann wins Genesis Invitational in wire-to-wire fashion

Joaquin Niemann set records all week long at Riviera. They weren’t for naught. The 23-year-old Chilean breezed to his second career PGA Tour title by winning the Genesis Invitational on Sunday at Riviera, closing with an even-par 71 to beat Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young by two. Niemann, who...
