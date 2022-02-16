Super Bowl run excited fans, but Bengals still need work

Making things right. After a viral video captured Matthew and Kelly Stafford’s reaction to NFL photographer Kelly Smiley falling off the platform at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade, the quarterback and his wife are speaking out. “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident...
The NFL handed out a couple of fines stemming from the Super Bowl, Saturday. The second of which involved Bengals offensive lineman Isaiah Prince for an unnecessary roughness call. “The NFL … fined Bengals RT Isaiah Prince $4,722 for unnecessary roughness, on the same play teammate Joe Burrow injured his...
Colin Cowherd is a bit skeptical about the rumors surrounding future starting quarterback Trey Lance. Both Joe Montana and Steve Young have said they don’t think Lance is ready, which is scaring Cowherd a bit. Cowherd spoke about that on Friday’s edition of The Herd and thinks that the...
Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been seen snorting a suspicious substance in video exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com. The 21-year-old, who has his own claim to fame as a TikTok star, was spotted attending an Illenium concert with a woman at the Cable...
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
Look, it’s always about perspective, but when someone suggests the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones after an incredibly promising rookie season, the take needs to be dissected a bit deeper. Leave it to WEEI to drop this hot soup on our lap, but former Patriots tight end Jermaine...
The Antonio Brown meltdown possibly was the most memorable moment of the NFL regular season. And now Mike Evans, Brown’s former teammate with the Tampa Bay Bucs, is revealing what led to it. According to Evans, Antonio Brown didn’t leave MetLife Field Jan. 2 because he was irritated that...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
FRISCO - The NFL is playing "The Telephone Game'' with Kyler Murray’s future with the Arizona Cardinals (which is fair) and with CeeDee Lamb's future with the Dallas Cowboys (which is ridiculous). Let's call this "Anatomy of a Rumor'' and break it down into eight steps ... STEP 1:...
Jimmy Garoppolo looks set to be the quarterback that everyone will have their eyes on during the offseason. Garoppolo is probably going to be traded as the San Francisco 49ers look poised to hand the keys over to Trey Lance. Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the team’s franchise quarterback.
David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
Aaron Donald has already had one key demand met that will allow him to return to the Los Angeles Rams for another season. While Aaron Donald could retire this weekend and already be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, he has not entirely ruled out possibly returning to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
Earlier this month, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shortly after announcing his retirement, Brady was asked about a possible comeback at some point. Brady’s response, “never say never,” led plenty of football fans to wonder if he’d actually come out of retirement.
Jimmy Butler infamously sat out the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at his own request. Even LeBron James – who said last year, “I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this year … I’ll be there physically, but not mentally” – played in 2021 All-Star Game.
The Denver Broncos are currently for sale and that means plenty of people will want to buy the team. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are hoping to raise $4 billion in order to buy the team. Sean O’Brien is one of the people at the helm for this cause and...
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
One of the most experienced assistant coaches in the NFL is calling it a career after nearly 40 years in football. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich is retiring. He’s held the role since head coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
Comments / 0