Wallace grudgingly relives 2020 turmoil in new Netflix doc

It is scammer season once again. And the scammer of the moment, the Tinder Swindler, just deleted his Instagram after sharing a reaction to the Netflix documentary about him. The Tinder Swindler, who earned his nickname after reportedly using dating apps to meet women whom he would later scam into sending him money, is the subject of a new documentary film—titled The Tinder Swindler—which was released on Netflix last week. The doc claims that Simon Leviev, real name Shimon Hayut, used the online dating app to meet women under false pretenses. He enticed these women into his extravagant lifestyle by using private jets and fancy hotels while pretending to be the son of the CEO of a diamond company. Eventually, the doc says, he manipulated these women into giving him large amounts of money via credit cards and loans. Hayut is estimated to have stolen $10 million from a number of victims using this scam.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO