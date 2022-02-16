ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way of King County offering free in-person/virtual tax preparation services

In-person tax assistance is returning this year, as well as virtual services – after nearly two years of reduced service due to COVID-19, via United Way of King County’s Free Tax Preparation Campaign.

From now through April 21, United Way is offering free tax preparation services both virtually and in-person at 11 locations throughout King County. That includes our flagship site, which will be located at Westfield Southcenter mall for the first time ever. The Southcenter site is located at the West Mall Doors (Nordstrom) entrance adjacent to Savy Boat hobby store and across from UNIQLO clothing store. Other locations include Jubilee REACH in Bellevue and West Seattle Food Bank.

“Our tax preparation services are a convenient option available to you, your family members, and your community!”

The Free Tax Preparation is for any household with an income under $70,000. Filers can be connected to other community resources and public benefits by request.

COVID-19 considerations: In accordance with public health guidance and for the safety of program participants, tax clients and guests over 12-years old must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masking is always required on-site. For further information on our COVID-19 policies and site requirements visit www.FreeTaxExperts.org.

There are three easy ways to file:

  • In-Person: File your taxes in-person at one of 11 locations throughout King County. Locations have convenient hours to meet your schedule, and no appointments are needed. To find a location near you, languages available, a list of what to bring, and other details, visit United Way’s website at www.FreeTaxExperts.org or call 2-1-1.
  • Virtually with assistance from a volunteer: Interested in filing your taxes virtually but don’t feel comfortable doing it on your own? We’re happy to help! Visit https://www.GetYourRefund.org. Please note: Our virtual tax assistance slots are limited. Also, if you do not feel comfortable sharing sensitive information like your Social Security Number or personal identification information online, or with navigating a web client, please come see us in person.
  • Virtually without assistance (no income limit on this software!): Feel comfortable filing your own taxes and just wish there was a way to do it yourself for free? Then look no further! File your taxes online at 100% no cost with United Way’s ‘My Free Taxes’ tool at www.MyFreeTaxes.com.

In addition to offering these tax services, United Way’s tax team partnered with Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness and AT&T to conduct outreach to people experiencing homelessness before tax filing deadlines. The tax team also secured grants from the IRS and City of Seattle and launched a new partnership with King County 2-1-1, a free telephone number for access to local community services. It is part of our way of helping to take the stress out of tax season.

