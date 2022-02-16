The Best Characters In The Book Of Boba Fett Ranked

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, "The Return of the Mandalorian," was a big one for Star Wars fans. The excitement is right there in the title as it featured the long-awaited return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian. Mando was last seen in the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which came to an end in December of 2020. Now that the character has returned, fans are thrilled, and they can't wait to see him team up with Boba Fett next week. Pascal is also clearly excited about his return. In fact, he took to Twitter today with a perfect response to the crossover episode.

