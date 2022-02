Julian Cope is up early. At the very un-rock’n’roll hour of 7am, in fact. Classic Rock catches him sweeping his floor. “Whenever I’m writing,” he says, “the best way to become an author is to feel like one. When I was doing The Megalithic European [Julian's book on historic sites in Ireland and mainland Europe], I was getting up at a quarter to five every morning. I’ve spent the last ten years seeing so many of my so-called punk contemporaries becoming increasingly slack. It pushes me the other way and makes me want to do more.”

